Yul Edochie apologizes to church members for failing to hold service on Sunday

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular actor, Yul Edochie writes an apology to his church members after failing to hold a live broadcast service on Sunday, just some days after being seen drinking beer with his second wife, Judy Austin.

It would be recalled that netizens had dragged the self-ordained pastor after being seen drinking a bottle of beer since he is now a church minister.

Yul Edochie usually holds his live Sunday service of his popular ministry True Salvation Ministry, but failed to hold one this Sunday.

He took to his social media page to tender an apology to his members.

The actor noted that the reason for the failure was due to some ‘unavoidable challenges’.

He wrote:

“Greetings to all members of True Salvation Ministry worldwide.

We sincerely apologize for not holding our live broadcast today.

This was due to some unavoidable challenges.

But they have been sorted out.

Thank you for your understanding.

See you all in our next live broadcast.

To all our new members, you can still watch our previous live broadcasts on our YouTube channel, Yul Edochie TV.

This week will be wonderful and prosperous for us all in Jesus’ name, Amen.

Always remember that the most important teaching of God is LOVE.

God bless us all.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

