Woman delivered of baby boy at Onipan Bus Stop in Lagos

February 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A pregnant woman on Monday was said to have delivered a baby boy on a Lagos road.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who made this known in a statement, said the mother and the baby were safe and sound.

“On Feb. 19, at approximately 9.00 a.m, the agency’s Emergency Response Team received a distress call from a neighborhood and bystanders at Onipanu Bus Stop.

“Te distress call was in respect of a heavily pregnant woman who unexpectedly went into labour at the bus stop while waiting to board a bus.

“The LASEMA Response Team and the agency’s paramedics moved in Swiftly in collaboration with some market women at the bus stop.

“We provided a temporary makeshift shelter in ensuring the safe delivery of the baby and the well-being of the mother,” he said.

He said the woman, whose name was not mentioned, was successfuly delivered of a bouncing baby boy amidst jubilation.

“The agency’s officials after stabilising the mother and newborn infant quickly transported them to the nearest hospital for further medical care and attention,” he said. (www.naija247news.com).

