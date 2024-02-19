UBA Spearheads 2024 ECOWAS Mining Forum in Cotonou, Benin with Tony Elumelu’s Keynote

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has been announced as the official sponsor of the 4th ECOWAS Mining and Petroleum Forum (ECOMOF 2024) set to convene at the Palais des Congrès in Cotonou, Benin from February 22 to February 24, 2024.

With a footprint across 20 African countries and active involvement in continental development projects, UBA’s sponsorship underscores its commitment to the growth of the mining and petroleum sectors in the sub-region and beyond.

UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, will deliver the keynote address during the opening ceremony, focusing on “Geo-extractive Resources and Technologies: pooling strategies for Value Creation in West Africa,” reflecting UBA’s efforts to support African development through strategic investments in key sectors.

Under the esteemed leadership of Presidents Patrice Talon of Benin and Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, UBA aims to reaffirm its dedication to supporting economic and social development across the continent.

The forum’s theme highlights the importance of transforming the mining and oil sectors into economic pillars through attractive policies for investors, crucial for their substantial contribution to ECOWAS member states’ GDP.

In addition to UBA, Transnational Corporation Group (Transcorp Plc), a conglomerate with strategic investments in various sectors including power and energy, will actively participate in the forum.

Key officials from UBA Group and Transcorp Plc will engage in discussions and panels, alongside over 2,000 participants from diverse sectors, including government officials, investors, industry experts, ECOWAS delegates, and international organizations, fostering collaborative dialogue and partnership building.

With 25,000 employees serving over 35 million customers globally, UBA is a leading financial institution driving financial inclusion and leveraging cutting-edge technology across its operations in Africa and beyond.

