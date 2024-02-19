Menu
Nigeria Metro News

Tragedy as lion mauls zookeeper to death in Osun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Monday following the mauling to death of a zookeeper, Olabode Olawuyi, by a lion at the zoological garden of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU.

The spokesperson of the university, Abiodun Olanrewaju, said in a statement: “The management, staff, students, and the entire campus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have been thrown into mourning following the untimely death of Mr Olabode Olawuyi.

“Mr Olawuyi, a veterinary technologist who has been in charge of the zoological garden for over a decade, was attacked this afternoon, Wednesday, February 19, 2024, by a nine-year-old male lion when he was feeding them in their den at the zoological garden of the university.

“The other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss, but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.”

He revealed that the OAU Vice Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, had to abruptly end an ongoing meeting for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

The statement added: “The Acting Director of the University Health and Medical Centre, Dr Tirimisiyu Olatunji, said that all first aid and medical efforts to save the life of the victim proved abortive. Saddened by this tragic event, the aggressive lion has been euthanised. Mr Olawuyi has been taking care of the lions since they were born on campus about nine years ago, but tragically, the male lion killed the man who had been feeding them.

“The university management has sent a delegation to the widow and children of the deceased, imploring them to take solace in God, who gives life and also has the power to take life. Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Nigeria’s Current Account Records Significant Improvement, Surges to USD 3.3 Billion Surplus in Q3 2023
Next article
4.1% Nigeria’s working-age population engaged in subsistence agriculture
