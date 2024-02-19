Menu
Democracy Africa

Senegal’s President Macky Sall Commits to Prompt Presidential Vote

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

Senegal’s President Macky Sall has committed to respecting the court’s decision to overturn the postponement of the presidential election, vowing to hold consultations to arrange the vote promptly. The Constitutional Council’s ruling overturned a bill that had delayed the Feb. 25 poll, sparking electoral uncertainty.

Sall’s pledge comes amidst pressure to adhere to the ruling, with concerns about authoritarian overreach and protests escalating in Dakar. Despite initial unrest, residents like Mohamed Alpha Diop see a shorter delay as a calming prospect. Opposition leaders, ECOWAS, and foreign powers have urged compliance with the court’s decision and the swift scheduling of a new election date.

While Senegal’s bonds rallied after the ruling, concerns remain about election credibility and the timeframe before President Sall’s mandate expires on April 2. Opposition leader Khalifa Sall emphasizes the need for inclusive consultations to determine the new election date, highlighting the complexity of the situation and the importance of consensus-building.

