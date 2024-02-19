‘RMD advised me to go back to school – Comedian AY Makun

February 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Comedian AY Makun, has opened up on how renowned actor Richard Mofe Damijo advised him to further his education.

According to him, he was working as a bartender when he met RMD, who recommended he return to school after hearing about his desire to enter the entertainment industry.

He said:

“I was doing all that it takes to get into the entertainment space. And somewhere along the line, I started working with NNPC Junior Staff Club as a bartender.

“That was what inspired my series, ‘Call To Bar.’ Everything around me; my stories, and my movies are all inspired by my experiences.

“When I was working as a bartender, I would see a lot of people the likes of Alex O and Shina Peters coming to perform. I would say to myself that someday, somehow, somewhere, sometime in life, I’m going to get into the entertainment space.

So, there was one time that I approached RMD when he came, a long time ago. We were talking and he advised me to go back to school. He said, ‘Education is important. Afterward, trust me, all these things would follow.’

“So, that was how I gained admission into Delta State University to study Theatre Arts.”. (www.naija247news.com).

