Presidency Rebuts Atiku’s Claims on Forex Policy

The Presidency has dismissed as preposterous the assertions made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar regarding the forex policy of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had criticized the forex policy, suggesting it was hastily put together by the Tinubu government. However, the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, refuted Atiku’s claims in a statement.

Onanuga stated, “It is false and preposterous for Atiku to claim that CBN’s FX management policy was hurriedly put together without proper plans and consultations with stakeholders.” He emphasized that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had implemented various policies to stabilize the Naira and reduce market volatility, yielding positive results such as increased capital importation into the country.

He cited data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showing a 66.27 percent increase in capital inflow in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter before the implementation of CBN’s policies. Onanuga attributed this rise to growing investor confidence in Nigeria and the policy direction of the Tinubu administration.

In contrast to Atiku’s proposed alternative of a controlled floatation of the Naira, Onanuga likened it to the policy of former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, which he claimed led to significant expenditure to support the Naira and unchecked arbitrage activities. He criticized the perpetuation of such practices by individuals with close ties to the government.

The statement from the Presidency aimed to refute Atiku’s criticisms and highlight the positive outcomes of the forex policies implemented by the Tinubu administration.

