Pope Francis Urges Resolution to Sudan’s Civil Conflict

In a heartfelt appeal, Pope Francis called for an immediate cessation of Sudan’s 10-month-long conflict, emphasizing the devastating impact on millions of displaced individuals and the looming threat of famine.

During his Angelus message, the Pope implored the warring factions to prioritize peace and seek constructive avenues to secure Sudan’s future.

Despite diplomatic endeavors, the civil war persists, pitting Sudan’s armed forces against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The Pope’s address also acknowledged ongoing conflicts in Mozambique, Ukraine, Israel, and the Palestinian territories, underscoring the toll of war on exhausted populations. Francis emphasized the futility of conflict, highlighting its detrimental consequences and the urgent need for peaceful resolutions.

