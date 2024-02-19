Olam Group Shares Surge After Audit Clears Nigeria Fraud Allegations

In a positive turn of events, Olam Group’s shares experienced a notable increase in early trading following the company’s announcement that an independent committee found no evidence to substantiate allegations of multibillion-dollar fraud within its Nigerian units.

The Singapore-listed food and agri-business company witnessed a 15% rise in shares on Monday, marking its largest one-day percentage gain in over a decade. This surge helped alleviate some of the losses incurred over the past 12 months, which amounted to approximately 36%.

Olam Group disclosed before trading commenced that a thorough review, conducted with the assistance of external legal advisors and independent accountants, failed to uncover evidence supporting the allegations raised in media reports last year regarding its Nigerian operations.

Reports from the Daily Nigerian newspaper and Prime Business Africa in September had suggested an investigation by Nigeria’s State Security Service into potential economic fraud exceeding $50 billion involving Olam Nigeria, Olam International, and nine subsidiaries. Despite vehemently denying these allegations, Olam initiated an audit committee review to address the matter.

In its latest statement, Olam reiterated its full cooperation with Nigerian authorities and confirmed that no charges had been brought against Olam Nigeria or its executives. Furthermore, the company reassured stakeholders that all its business activities in Nigeria continue to operate without disruption.

