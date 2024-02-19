Menu
Olam Group says Nigeria Unit not involved in Alleged Forex Fraud

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Singapore’s Olam Group announced on Monday that its investigation team found no evidence implicating its Nigeria unit in an alleged multi-billion dollar foreign exchange fraud. Last year, reports from Daily Nigerian and Prime Business Africa suggested that Nigeria’s secret police were investigating Olam Nigeria, Olam International, and their associate firms for a purported $50 billion forex fraud.

In response, Olam Group vehemently denied these allegations and initiated an internal review by its audit committee. The investigation team, authorized by the Audit and Risk Committee and the Board, conducted thorough examinations and found no evidence linking Olam Nigeria to the specific accusations outlined in the articles.

Olam Group emphasized its full cooperation with Nigerian authorities during the fraud inquiry, noting that no charges have been filed against its unit or any of its officers. The company reassured that all its operations in Nigeria are functioning normally despite the allegations.

