Election Views

Nyesom Wike Brags of Victory in 2027 Elections, Stresses Unity within Political Camp

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, exudes confidence for the 2027 elections, citing strong alliances within his political camp as the key to victory. Speaking at Senator Barinada Mpigi’s thanksgiving service in Koroma, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State, Wike expressed readiness for the upcoming elections, highlighting the unity within his party’s leadership.

Wike emphasized the unparalleled unity within Rivers State, where both the ruling party and the opposition cooperate effectively. He noted that this unity has strengthened their position, making them formidable contenders for the 2027 elections. Despite political challenges, Wike remained resolute in maintaining unity and focus within his camp.

Additionally, Wike urged support for President Bola Tinubu’s economic reform policies, acknowledging the complexity of turning around the nation’s fortunes in a short period. He emphasized the importance of patience and collective effort in achieving sustainable progress under President Tinubu’s leadership.

The event was graced by prominent figures including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Works Dave Umahi, and Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly Martin Amaewhule, underscoring its significance within the political landscape.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

