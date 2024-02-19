Nigeria’s Naira Devaluation Impact Jumai’s Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

The financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 revealed a mixed performance, influenced partly by the devaluation of the Naira. While revenue decreased by 2% year-over-year to $59 million, it surged by 28% in constant currency, indicating the impact of currency fluctuations on reported figures.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Similarly, Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) experienced an 8% decline year-over-year to $233 million but exhibited a 21% increase in constant currency. This discrepancy underscores the effect of currency devaluation on business metrics.

Operating loss significantly narrowed from $45 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $4 million, marking a 90% decrease year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA loss also plummeted by 99%, from $44 million to $1 million, reflecting efforts to mitigate operational challenges amidst currency devaluation.

However, the loss before income tax from continuing operations decreased by 62% year-over-year to $17 million, illustrating the resilience of the business in navigating economic headwinds, including currency devaluation.

The liquidity position of $121 million marked a decrease of $27 million compared to the same period in 2022. Net cash flows used in operating activities also decreased by 80% year-over-year to $10 million, highlighting the company’s prudent financial management amid currency devaluation pressures.

For the full year 2023, revenue decreased by 8% year-over-year to $186 million, with GMV declining by 20% to $750 million. However, in constant currency, revenue increased by 20%, and GMV rose by 1%, indicating the impact of currency devaluation on reported figures.

Despite these challenges, operating loss decreased by 64% year-over-year to $73 million, and adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed by 68% to $58 million. Loss before income tax from continuing operations decreased by 52% year-over-year to $99 million, reflecting the company’s resilience amid currency devaluation pressures.

Overall, while the Naira devaluation posed challenges to financial performance, the company demonstrated resilience and adaptability in navigating the economic environment, as evidenced by improvements in operating metrics despite currency-related headwinds.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...