Revenue and Taxation

Nigeria’s Current Account Records Significant Improvement, Surges to USD 3.3 Billion Surplus in Q3 2023

By: Gbenga Samson

In the latest Quarterly Statistical Bulletin (QSB) released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria’s current account exhibited a notable improvement, achieving a surplus of USD 3.3 billion in the third quarter of 2023. This figure represents a substantial increase from the revised surplus of USD 808.9 million recorded in Q2 2023, equivalent to a surplus of 4.0% of GDP in Q3 2023. The positive development surpasses the revised surplus of 0.8% of GDP in the previous quarter, marking two consecutive quarters of current account surpluses. It’s crucial to note that the data is provisional and subject to potential revisions in subsequent QSB releases.

A noteworthy aspect is the significant revisions observed in the balance of payments (BOP) data series for Q3 2023 compared to the initial data for Q2 2023. The latest BOP data reveals a reduced current account surplus of 0.8% of GDP in Q2 2023, down from the initially reported surplus of 2.8%.

The positive momentum in the current account can be attributed to an improvement in the trade account, with the surplus reaching USD 3.2 billion in the quarter, a substantial rise from the USD 155.2 million recorded in Q2 2023. This positive outcome is primarily driven by a -17% q/q reduction in the value of imported goods to USD 10.5 billion, despite a +7% q/q increase in trade exports to USD 13.7 billion. The lower value of Nigeria’s merchandise imports aligns with expectations, given the existing challenges with foreign exchange liquidity, resulting in a significant depreciation of the Naira currency.

On the flip side, the net deficit on the income account expanded to -USD 3.3 billion from -USD 3.2 billion in Q2 2023, while the current transfers account displayed a slightly reduced surplus of USD 5.3 billion compared to USD 5.6 billion in the previous quarter.

Looking forward, analysts anticipate the current account to remain in surplus throughout 2023 due to reduced imports influenced by foreign exchange liquidity challenges. Projections suggest a current account surplus of 0.2% of GDP for the full year 2023. Additionally, expectations remain positive for the current transfers account, historically supportive of the current account balance, with continued surpluses attributed to inbound diaspora remittance inflows.

Why African Start-up Founders Should Hire Public Relations Consultants – Israel Opayemi
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

