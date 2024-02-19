Nigeria’s Current Account Records Significant Improvement, Surges to USD 3.3 Billion Surplus in Q3 2023

In the latest Quarterly Statistical Bulletin (QSB) released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria’s current account exhibited a notable improvement, achieving a surplus of USD 3.3 billion in the third quarter of 2023. This figure represents a substantial increase from the revised surplus of USD 808.9 million recorded in Q2 2023, equivalent to a surplus of 4.0% of GDP in Q3 2023. The positive development surpasses the revised surplus of 0.8% of GDP in the previous quarter, marking two consecutive quarters of current account surpluses. It’s crucial to note that the data is provisional and subject to potential revisions in subsequent QSB releases.

A noteworthy aspect is the significant revisions observed in the balance of payments (BOP) data series for Q3 2023 compared to the initial data for Q2 2023. The latest BOP data reveals a reduced current account surplus of 0.8% of GDP in Q2 2023, down from the initially reported surplus of 2.8%.

The positive momentum in the current account can be attributed to an improvement in the trade account, with the surplus reaching USD 3.2 billion in the quarter, a substantial rise from the USD 155.2 million recorded in Q2 2023. This positive outcome is primarily driven by a -17% q/q reduction in the value of imported goods to USD 10.5 billion, despite a +7% q/q increase in trade exports to USD 13.7 billion. The lower value of Nigeria’s merchandise imports aligns with expectations, given the existing challenges with foreign exchange liquidity, resulting in a significant depreciation of the Naira currency.

On the flip side, the net deficit on the income account expanded to -USD 3.3 billion from -USD 3.2 billion in Q2 2023, while the current transfers account displayed a slightly reduced surplus of USD 5.3 billion compared to USD 5.6 billion in the previous quarter.

Looking forward, analysts anticipate the current account to remain in surplus throughout 2023 due to reduced imports influenced by foreign exchange liquidity challenges. Projections suggest a current account surplus of 0.2% of GDP for the full year 2023. Additionally, expectations remain positive for the current transfers account, historically supportive of the current account balance, with continued surpluses attributed to inbound diaspora remittance inflows.

