Food Inflation

Nigerians Grumble as Inflation Starts 2024 with a Bang; Hits 29.90%

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

, Highest in 28 Years

In January 2024, Nigeria’s inflation surged to 29.90%, marking a 28-year high and continuing its upward trend for the thirteenth consecutive month, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). This represents a significant jump from December 2023’s rate of 28.92%.

The persistent inflationary pressure, exceeding the Central Bank of Nigeria’s target range of 6% to 9%, can be attributed to various factors. These include the anticipated price hikes following the removal of premium motor spirit (PMS) subsidies, increased transportation costs, climate change’s adverse effects on food production, domestic security challenges, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the prolonged depreciation of the Nigerian Naira against the US dollar.

Major contributors to the soaring inflation include food and non-alcoholic beverages, accounting for over 51% of the total, along with housing, utilities, clothing, footwear, transportation, education, and health costs.

The depreciation of the local currency continues to exert pressure on Nigeria’s inflation basket due to its reliance on imported items. Structural challenges in the agricultural sector have led to supply constraints in the food sector, contributing to the inflationary trend.

Food inflation reached 35.41% year-on-year in January 2024, significantly higher than the previous year’s rate of 24.32%, driven by price increases in various food items and exacerbated by flooding, insecurity in agricultural areas, and disruptions in global food supply chains due to the Ukraine conflict.

Core inflation, excluding volatile agricultural produce and energy, rose to 23.59% year-on-year in January 2024, driven by higher prices in transportation, medical services, housing rentals, pharmaceutical products, and accommodation services.

Month-on-month, all measures of inflation witnessed sharp increases. The headline inflation rate rose to 2.64%, food inflation to 3.21%, and core inflation to 2.24%.

Regional disparities were evident in both year-on-year and month-on-month inflation rates. States like Kogi, Oyo, and Akwa Ibom experienced the highest inflation rates, while Borno, Taraba, and Benue recorded slower rises in headline inflation. Similar variations were observed in food inflation across regions.

In summary, Nigeria’s inflationary challenges persist, driven by a combination of domestic and global factors, presenting significant economic hurdles in the year ahead.

Apple Slapped $825 Million Fine over Spotify Music Streaming Dispute
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

