Naira’s Free Fall Jeopardising My Plans, Says Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed

Feb 19,2024.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has lamented that the current free fall in value of the naira to the dollar was putting the plans of his government in jeopardy.

Speaking on Sunday, during the executive council meeting at the EXCO chambers of the Government House, in Bauchi, Mohammed regretted that the bad economic condition occasioned by soaring prices of goods and services might delay the completion of projects across the state.

He said a lot of initiatives had been taken to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state.

“I think there is a problem, and, of course, the economy is bad, it is almost a free fall for naira and most of our postulations or forecasts economically, our plans are put in jeopardy because we may not be able to achieve within the time line,” the governor said.

Mohammed decried the high cost of materials, saying, “Even the projects that we flagged-off may not be achieved and this is a stark reality. Cement is almost three times the cost of estimate.”

The governor stated that almost everything, including local materials, were soaring in prices, adding that the country’s food security is also in jeopardy.

Mohammed observed that there was hunger and anger in the country due to high cost of food, and urged members of the executive council to, on their own, roll out initiatives that would add to the common good of the state.

You don’t have to wait until you are told to do something that you believe within your own assessment of things that are good for the state,” he stated.

The governor recalled that a lot of projects and programmes had been rolled out since the inception of his administration in 2019, saying the projects are focused on social impact on the masses.

Mohammed stated, “You can see what we are doing, health, education, humanitarian services and other things. We have to look at things passionately, of course, we are at the centre in the country and we are almost the food basket.”

He said he noticed that on daily basis truckloads of food left the state to other places, stressing that the government would do everything possible to get relief for the people of Bauchi State.

Mohammed said, “What are we doing to make sure we have relief for our people? The best we can do is to pay salaries and wages but even the salaries and wages are grossly inadequate to put food on the table.

“We are on course. What we need more is teamwork, to be more serious in terms of knowing that as members of council, you are the representatives of the governor and government.”(www.naija247news.com)

