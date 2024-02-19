Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Naira’s Free Fall Jeopardising My Plans, Says Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 19,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has lamented that the current free fall in value of the naira to the dollar was putting the plans of his government in jeopardy.

Speaking on Sunday, during the executive council meeting at the EXCO chambers of the Government House, in Bauchi, Mohammed regretted that the bad economic condition occasioned by soaring prices of goods and services might delay the completion of projects across the state.

He said a lot of initiatives had been taken to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state.

“I think there is a problem, and, of course, the economy is bad, it is almost a free fall for naira and most of our postulations or forecasts economically, our plans are put in jeopardy because we may not be able to achieve within the time line,” the governor said.

Mohammed decried the high cost of materials, saying, “Even the projects that we flagged-off may not be achieved and this is a stark reality. Cement is almost three times the cost of estimate.”

The governor stated that almost everything, including local materials, were soaring in prices, adding that the country’s food security is also in jeopardy.

Mohammed observed that there was hunger and anger in the country due to high cost of food, and urged members of the executive council to, on their own, roll out initiatives that would add to the common good of the state.

You don’t have to wait until you are told to do something that you believe within your own assessment of things that are good for the state,” he stated.

The governor recalled that a lot of projects and programmes had been rolled out since the inception of his administration in 2019, saying the projects are focused on social impact on the masses.

Mohammed stated, “You can see what we are doing, health, education, humanitarian services and other things. We have to look at things passionately, of course, we are at the centre in the country and we are almost the food basket.”

He said he noticed that on daily basis truckloads of food left the state to other places, stressing that the government would do everything possible to get relief for the people of Bauchi State.

Mohammed said, “What are we doing to make sure we have relief for our people? The best we can do is to pay salaries and wages but even the salaries and wages are grossly inadequate to put food on the table.

“We are on course. What we need more is teamwork, to be more serious in terms of knowing that as members of council, you are the representatives of the governor and government.”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Atiku Muddled Up Facts To Rubbish Tinubu’s FX Policy, Says Onanuga
Next article
Some Merchants responsible for rising price of rice – millers
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Yul Edochie apologizes to church members for failing to hold service on Sunday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular actor, Yul Edochie writes an...

Bauchi police arrest 3 suspects for alleged theft

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Bauchi State,...

‘My job is the second most difficult on earth – CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Governor of the Central Bank of...

President Tinubu Won’t Resign –Information Minister Tells PDP Governors Amidst Economy Hardship

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 19,2024. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Yul Edochie apologizes to church members for failing to hold service on Sunday

Entertainment 0
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular actor, Yul Edochie writes an...

Bauchi police arrest 3 suspects for alleged theft

CrimeWatch 0
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Bauchi State,...

‘My job is the second most difficult on earth – CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso

Economy 0
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Governor of the Central Bank of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com