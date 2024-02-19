Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Hits All-Time Low at N1,730/$ in Parallel Market

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The parallel section of the foreign exchange market witnessed a historic low as the naira declined to N1,730 per dollar, marking an 8.13% drop from the N1,600/$ rate on February 16, 2024. Street market currency traders quoted a buying price of N1,700 and a selling price of N1,730, resulting in a profit margin of N30.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Increased demand for dollars from customers was cited as a key factor affecting the market, as reported by black market trader Aliyu. Customers seeking dollars in abundance have contributed to the market’s challenges.

Official Window Sees Naira Depreciation

Meanwhile, at the official window, the naira depreciated by 2.65% to N1,537.96/$ on February 16. This decline was notable from the N1,498.25 per dollar recorded on February 15. Data from FMDQ Securities, a platform overseeing foreign exchange trading in Nigeria, indicated that the local currency experienced an intra-day trading high of N1,631 and a low of N1,000.

CBN Implements Measures to Stabilize Naira

In further efforts to stabilize the naira, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) implemented policy changes in the past week. On February 15, 2024, the CBN announced limits on the transfer of proceeds from crude exports by international oil companies (IOCs) to offshore parent company accounts. Additionally, the CBN ceased cash payments of personal travel allowance (PTA) and business travel allowance (BTA), directing banks to adopt electronic transfers to enhance transparency and control.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Rises to 5.0% in Q3 2023
Next article
Charly Boy, not man of integrity,sold me out for money – Eedris Abdulkareem
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Charly Boy, not man of integrity,sold me out for money – Eedris Abdulkareem

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has accused...

Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Rises to 5.0% in Q3 2023

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a...

Woman delivered of baby boy at Onipan Bus Stop in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A pregnant woman on Monday was...

4.1% Nigeria’s working-age population engaged in subsistence agriculture

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
4.1% of the working-age population was engaged in subsistence...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Charly Boy, not man of integrity,sold me out for money – Eedris Abdulkareem

Entertainment 0
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has accused...

Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Rises to 5.0% in Q3 2023

Data & News Analysis 0
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a...

Woman delivered of baby boy at Onipan Bus Stop in Lagos

Nigeria Metro News 0
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A pregnant woman on Monday was...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com