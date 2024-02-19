Naira Hits All-Time Low at N1,730/$ in Parallel Market

The parallel section of the foreign exchange market witnessed a historic low as the naira declined to N1,730 per dollar, marking an 8.13% drop from the N1,600/$ rate on February 16, 2024. Street market currency traders quoted a buying price of N1,700 and a selling price of N1,730, resulting in a profit margin of N30.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Increased demand for dollars from customers was cited as a key factor affecting the market, as reported by black market trader Aliyu. Customers seeking dollars in abundance have contributed to the market’s challenges.

Official Window Sees Naira Depreciation

Meanwhile, at the official window, the naira depreciated by 2.65% to N1,537.96/$ on February 16. This decline was notable from the N1,498.25 per dollar recorded on February 15. Data from FMDQ Securities, a platform overseeing foreign exchange trading in Nigeria, indicated that the local currency experienced an intra-day trading high of N1,631 and a low of N1,000.

CBN Implements Measures to Stabilize Naira

In further efforts to stabilize the naira, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) implemented policy changes in the past week. On February 15, 2024, the CBN announced limits on the transfer of proceeds from crude exports by international oil companies (IOCs) to offshore parent company accounts. Additionally, the CBN ceased cash payments of personal travel allowance (PTA) and business travel allowance (BTA), directing banks to adopt electronic transfers to enhance transparency and control.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...