Naira depreciates against Dollar in the Official Market

February 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira experienced a decline against the US Dollar in the official market, closing the week at N1,537.96/$1.

The domestic currency depreciated at the end of the week by 2.58% to close at N1,537.96 to a dollar at the close of business, data from the NAFEM where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents an N39.71 gain or a 2.58% increase in the local currency compared to the N1,498.25 closed on Thursday.

The intraday high rose at the peak of N1631/$1, while the intraday low was N1000/$1, representing a wide spread of N631/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $84.10 million, representing a 74% decrease compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the naira depreciated at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1,590/$1, a decrease of 1.57% against N1,565 it closed the previous day. (www.naija247news.com).

