‘My job is the second most difficult on earth – CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso

February 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has said his job is the second most difficult on earth.

Speaking on Sunday, February 18, at the opening of the 2024 First Plenary Assembly of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Cardoso stated that the Federal Government’s reform and other actions are “paying off.”

Cardoso, who was the Chairman of the occasion, further stated that there is light at the end of the tunnel. He said;

“I will continue to remember that in spite of (my job) the second most difficult job on the face of the planet, this is really something that remains very memorable.

“As a result of some of the recent reports from the CBN, over the course of the last week, about $1.8bn came into the markets.

“As long as the country can sustain a positive trajectory, Nigeria will get out of its economic woes and the foreign exchange market will begin to moderate itself.” (www.naija247news.com).

