Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

Minister Umahi Orders Termination Notice for Underperforming Highway Contractor

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has instructed the issuance of a 14-day termination notice to Messrs China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CECC), responsible for the Abia Section of Enugu-Port Harcourt Highway currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Umahi cited non-performance as the reason for termination during an inspection of the work progress at Ozuaku, after the Imo bridge along the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway. He emphasized the need to enforce accountability, stating, “We will no longer tolerate the situation where contractors will put blank ranks on site and escalate construction costs by delaying project completion.”

Umahi also disclosed plans to terminate and re-award all non-performing contracts using due process in the Ministry of Works. Highlighting the importance of delivering quality highways, he commended President Tinubu for providing substantial resources for road infrastructure projects despite inheriting over 3,000 road projects.

Umahi urged support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing the president’s sensitivity to road infrastructure needs.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
APC Rejects Concerns of Parallel Polling
Next article
Presidency Rebuts Atiku’s Claims on Forex Policy
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerians Grumble as Inflation Starts 2024 with a Bang; Hits 29.90%

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
, Highest in 28 Years In January 2024, Nigeria's inflation...

Apple Slapped $825 Million Fine over Spotify Music Streaming Dispute

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
European Union Slaps After a protracted investigation, the European Commission...

Insecurity, major cause of Nigeria’s Food Crisis Says Enang

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Former federal lawmaker Enang expressed a change of stance...

Institutionalizing state police infrastructure will end Nigeria’s insecurity nightmares – Gov. Sani

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has emphasized the urgent...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerians Grumble as Inflation Starts 2024 with a Bang; Hits 29.90%

Food Inflation 0
, Highest in 28 Years In January 2024, Nigeria's inflation...

Apple Slapped $825 Million Fine over Spotify Music Streaming Dispute

Big Tech 0
European Union Slaps After a protracted investigation, the European Commission...

Insecurity, major cause of Nigeria’s Food Crisis Says Enang

Election Views 0
Former federal lawmaker Enang expressed a change of stance...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com