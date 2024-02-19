Minister Umahi Orders Termination Notice for Underperforming Highway Contractor

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has instructed the issuance of a 14-day termination notice to Messrs China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CECC), responsible for the Abia Section of Enugu-Port Harcourt Highway currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Umahi cited non-performance as the reason for termination during an inspection of the work progress at Ozuaku, after the Imo bridge along the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway. He emphasized the need to enforce accountability, stating, “We will no longer tolerate the situation where contractors will put blank ranks on site and escalate construction costs by delaying project completion.”

Umahi also disclosed plans to terminate and re-award all non-performing contracts using due process in the Ministry of Works. Highlighting the importance of delivering quality highways, he commended President Tinubu for providing substantial resources for road infrastructure projects despite inheriting over 3,000 road projects.

Umahi urged support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing the president’s sensitivity to road infrastructure needs.

