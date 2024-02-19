Investors Gain N2.115 trillion as All Share Index rises by 3.79%

February 19, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week closed on a positive note, driven by price appreciation in the 32 stock. Year to date, the market has returned 41.39% with the All Share Index and Market capitalization at 105,722.78 points and N57.850 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 1.6 billion units of shares were traded in 42,546 deals, valued at N36.5 billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 32 stocks gained against 23 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

NCR, Royal Exchange and CHAMS led other price gainers in the course of last week with 10.00% growth each.

Sunu Assurance, THE INITIATES, UPDC and Cornerstone Insurance grew their share prices by 9.50%, 9.46%, 9.26% and 8.97% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: VERITAS KAPITAL 8.95%, DAAR COMMUNICATION 8.70%, and ELLAHLAKES 7.48% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

INFINITY led other price decliners, shedding 9.90% of its share price to close at N7.15 from the previous close of 7.98.

JOHNHOLT, PZ, May & Baker and DEAPCAP shed 9.88%, 9.87%, 9.80% and 7.14% respectively.

Other price decliners include: ABC Transport (6.82%), ACCESSCORP (6.26%), University Press (3.45%), Sterling Bank (3.23%) and CUTIX (2.96%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...