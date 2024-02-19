Menu
Institutionalizing state police infrastructure will end Nigeria’s insecurity nightmares – Gov. Sani

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has emphasized the urgent need for state policing to tackle the pervasive insecurity plaguing the Northern region. His statement follows a recent attack by bandits on Gindin Dutse Makyali village in the Kajuru Local Government Area, resulting in the death of 12 people and injuries to nine others.

“In the last six months, I have been insisting that we can only address the issue of insecurity if we establish state policing,” Governor Sani stated during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics. He expressed satisfaction that some governors have joined him in advocating for state police, highlighting the importance of empowering vigilance services.

Governor Sani stressed that while temporary measures have been taken to address security challenges, establishing state police is essential for lasting solutions. He dismissed the notion of instituting a local police network controlled by traditional rulers, emphasizing the need for intelligence gathering and sharing to support existing security agencies.

Addressing concerns about arming vigilante groups, the governor highlighted legal constraints hindering their effectiveness. He reiterated that without the legal framework to carry firearms, these groups lack the necessary capabilities to confront armed criminal elements effectively.

Kidnapping and banditry have become rampant across Nigeria, with criminal gangs targeting highways, residential areas, and even schools. To combat these challenges, both the federal and state governments have recognized the necessity of establishing state police forces.

This marks a significant shift in approach, reflecting a collective effort to reinforce national security efforts in Africa’s most populous nation.

