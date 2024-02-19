Menu
Insecurity, major cause of Nigeria's Food Crisis Says Enang

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Former federal lawmaker Enang expressed a change of stance regarding state police, previously opposed due to concerns over potential abuse by state governors. Now, he advocates for state policing as the solution to Nigeria’s security challenges, particularly banditry and kidnapping. Enang emphasized the urgency of addressing the food crisis, viewing it as an inseparable aspect of national security.

He urged the President to declare a state of national emergency in response to the crisis, emphasizing the need to integrate existing state-owned security outfits like Amotekun and Ebube-Agu into the state police framework. Enang also recommended the abolition of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) once state police is established, considering it redundant among the plethora of existing security agencies in the country.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

