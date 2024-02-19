I once worked in ‘pure water’ factory – Joeboy

February 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous Nigerian singer, Joeboy recalls working in a pure water factory while still in the university, as he describes how the experience made him want to become a celebrated singer.

In a recent interview with the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast, the artist stated that one of the things that strengthened his will to become a renowned musician was his brief experience working at a sachet water mill during a strike while a student at the university.

According to him, he had searched for a job through out the period and couldn’t get any. He got scared, wondering whether this would be how he would have to search for a job when he is done with his schooling.

“I studied Human Resources and Personal Management. When I was in the university, there was a strike for like three months. So I decided to get a job and I was searching for a job for like three months in the whole of Lagos. I did not get one single job.

There was even a time I worked in a pure water factory as a marketer. At that point I was like, ‘I’m looking so hard for a job and I can’t find any. Is this how I’m going to end up when I finish school?’ So that was also a trigger. I told myself, ‘You really have to make sure you make it [in the music industry].”

He called his life a “miracle,” emphasizing that although some had told Mr. Eazi, the head of his previous record label, not to sign him, he had unexpectedly been signed to Empawa, where his music career took off.

According to the artist, not even his parents anticipated that he would pursue a career in music.

Joeboy stated to have “the best label deal in Afrobeats history in Nigeria,” having recently founded his own record label, Young Legend, and existed as Empawa.(www.naija247news.com).

