Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

I once worked in ‘pure water’ factory – Joeboy

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 19, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famous Nigerian singer, Joeboy recalls working in a pure water factory while still in the university, as he describes how the experience made him want to become a celebrated singer.

In a recent interview with the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast, the artist stated that one of the things that strengthened his will to become a renowned musician was his brief experience working at a sachet water mill during a strike while a student at the university.

According to him, he had searched for a job through out the period and couldn’t get any. He got scared, wondering whether this would be how he would have to search for a job when he is done with his schooling.

He said …

“I studied Human Resources and Personal Management. When I was in the university, there was a strike for like three months. So I decided to get a job and I was searching for a job for like three months in the whole of Lagos. I did not get one single job.

There was even a time I worked in a pure water factory as a marketer. At that point I was like, ‘I’m looking so hard for a job and I can’t find any. Is this how I’m going to end up when I finish school?’ So that was also a trigger. I told myself, ‘You really have to make sure you make it [in the music industry].”

He called his life a “miracle,” emphasizing that although some had told Mr. Eazi, the head of his previous record label, not to sign him, he had unexpectedly been signed to Empawa, where his music career took off.

According to the artist, not even his parents anticipated that he would pursue a career in music.

Joeboy stated to have “the best label deal in Afrobeats history in Nigeria,” having recently founded his own record label, Young Legend, and existed as Empawa.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
‘RMD advised me to go back to school – Comedian AY Makun
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

‘RMD advised me to go back to school – Comedian AY Makun

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Comedian AY Makun, has opened...

Yul Edochie apologizes to church members for failing to hold service on Sunday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular actor, Yul Edochie writes an...

Bauchi police arrest 3 suspects for alleged theft

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Bauchi State,...

‘My job is the second most difficult on earth – CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Governor of the Central Bank of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

‘RMD advised me to go back to school – Comedian AY Makun

Entertainment 0
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Comedian AY Makun, has opened...

Yul Edochie apologizes to church members for failing to hold service on Sunday

Entertainment 0
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular actor, Yul Edochie writes an...

Bauchi police arrest 3 suspects for alleged theft

CrimeWatch 0
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Bauchi State,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com