Financial Markets

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NGE) Reports Mixed Performance Amid Economic Challenges

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NGE) experienced mixed performance in the face of economic challenges, reflecting the broader economic landscape in Nigeria.

The ETF, which tracks the performance of the Nigerian equity market, reported a close of $3.6500, representing a decrease of 1.35% at market close on February 16, 2024. However, after hours trading showed a slight increase to $3.7200, up 1.92% as of 7:01 PM EST.

Despite these fluctuations, NGE has seen a significant decline in its year-to-date daily total return, standing at -33.15%. This downward trend aligns with the broader economic challenges facing Nigeria, including currency devaluation and inflationary pressures.

The ETF’s performance metrics reveal a complex picture. While the net assets remain at $15.08 million, the 52-week range reflects a significant decrease from $3.6400 to $10.8900. Additionally, the average volume of shares traded is reported at 27,244.

Sector weightings within NGE show a heavy concentration in communication services, accounting for 63.43% of the fund’s assets, followed by energy at 36.57%. These sector allocations indicate the ETF’s exposure to key segments of the Nigerian economy.

Despite the challenging economic environment, NGE continues to hold positions in top-performing companies, with Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) and SEPLAT emerging as the top two holdings, representing 3.55% of total assets.

Analysts attribute NGE’s mixed performance to Nigeria’s economic struggles, including currency devaluation, inflation, and political uncertainty. However, they remain cautiously optimistic about the ETF’s long-term potential, citing Nigeria’s resilience and the diverse sectors represented in NGE’s holdings.

As Nigeria navigates through economic challenges, investors will closely monitor NGE’s performance as a barometer of the country’s economic health and investment potential.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

