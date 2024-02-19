Female Student Stab, Baths Hostel President With Hot Water

February 19, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Chioma, has allegedly poured hot water on the president of her hostel, Mark, over disagreement on hostel cleaning.

According to a source,Valentine Mbadugha, Chioma also st@bbed Mark in the process leading to his being taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

The incident occurred on Saturday, 17th February 2024, at Twins Fall Lodge, Ifite-Awka.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...