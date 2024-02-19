Dennis Idahosa Emerges APC Governorship Candidate for Edo State

Dennis Idahosa, a member of the House of Representatives, clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidacy for the Edo State Governorship election.

Governor Hope Uzodimma, chair of the Edo State Governorship Primary Election Committee, announced Idahosa’s victory in Benin City, where he garnered over 40,000 votes.

Idahosa expressed gratitude, calling for reconciliation among party members.

Despite disruptions during the collation process, Uzodimma clarified the venue mix-up and confirmed Idahosa’s win.

Meanwhile, the APC quashed concerns of parallel polls, endorsing only the results declared by the Uzodimma committee.

