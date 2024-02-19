Menu
Charly Boy, not man of integrity,sold me out for money – Eedris Abdulkareem

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has accused his senior colleague, Charly Boy, of betraying him for money.

Eadris in a now viral video of his latest interview on the Honest Bunch podcast, described Charly Boy as “a man who lacks integrity”.

Revisiting his age-long rift with 50 Cent, he stated that “Charly boy is not a person of integrity, especially when it comes to money. He sold me out.”

Recall that 50 Cent had in 2004 visited Nigeria alongside his crew for a ‘Star Mega Jams’ concert.

But the event was marred with heated controversies after 50 Cent and Eedris fell out over a deal, which eventually forced the US rapper out of Nigeria.

Charly Boy had some days ago in an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast, claimed to have mobilised 3,000 bikers to the airport to confront 50 Cent for allegedly intimidating Eedris after he received a distress call from the singer.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

