CrimeWatch

Bauchi police arrest 3 suspects for alleged theft

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Police Command in Bauchi State, says it has arrested two suspects over alleged theft of nine cell phones in Bauchi metropolis.

The command also arrested one other suspect for allegedly snatching a motorcycle in Bauchi metropolis.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Sunday in Bauchi.

He said operatives of the command arrested the suspects (names withheld) behind Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in possession of phones stolen from different locations in Gombe.

“The suspects offered gratification to a public servant, which was, however, rejected,” he said.

The Police, he said, recovered parcels of Marijuana and N78,000 offered as bribe to compromise investigation.

Wakil said operatives of the command also arrested a suspect (name withheld) for allegedly stabbing a commercial motorcycle operator on Ningj – Bauchi road.

“The suspect perpetrated the heinous act to obtain the motorcycle from his victim,” he said.

The Spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa, directed for discreet investigation of the case, adding that the suspects would soon be charged to court. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
