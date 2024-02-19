Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Atiku Muddled Up Facts To Rubbish Tinubu’s FX Policy, Says Onanuga

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 19,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria’s presidency, on Sunday, has faulted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, saying he muddled up his facts in an attempt to rubbish the foreign exchange policy of the Tinubu administration.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, delivered the rebuke in a statement.

Onanuga said Atiku also failed to prescribe a better policy option to what the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, and his team were executing at the apex bank. He refuted Atiku’s insinuation that the crux of the meeting held last week between Tinubu and the 36 states governors was the foreign exchange crisis and currency fluctuation.

Rather, Onanuga said the discussion centred on food supply and how to drastically reduce food prices. He added that the meeting established a nexus between the state of security and the rising cost of food, while it was observed that hoarders were warehousing food, creating artificial scarcity leading to high cost of food items.

The statement said, “The decisions at the meeting reflected the main points discussed: forest rangers are to be strengthened and armed, while police are to recruit more men and the National Economic Council to deepen discussions about creating state police.

“President Tinubu also affirmed his approval for the release of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains from the national reserve.

Government is also in discussion with rice millers to get another 60,000 metric tonnes.

President Tinubu said he does not support price control and importation of food. Nigeria, he believes, can grow enough food to feed its citizens and spare some for export.

“There was no deliberation, as former VP Atiku claimed, on currency fluctuation. As Alhaji Atiku should know, this is the business of the central bank, which has the autonomy to handle the country’s monetary policies.

“As a matter of fact, the president enjoined the governors, in passing, to allow the CBN do its work and refrain from dabbling into what is within CBN’s purview.

“If he would be true to himself and what actually transpired at the meeting, unlike the lies he spewed, we expected Alhaji Atiku to praise President Tinubu for maintaining this stance and for not interfering with the business of central bank.”

Onanuga also said it was false and preposterous for Atiku to claim that CBN’s forex management policy was hurriedly put together without proper plans and consultation with stakeholders, and that the apex bank was hamstrung by the Tinubu government in implementing a sound fx management policy.

He said, “That would have dealt with such issues as increasing liquidity, curtailing/regulating demand, dealing with FX backlogs and rate convergence.”

Onanuga stressed that contrary to Atiku’s claim, the CBN was also implementing a raft of policies to stabilise the naira and end volatility in the market, and explained that the intervention was already yielding positive results.

Onanuga added, “Capital importation into the country is increasing, according to the latest NBS report. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Nigeria recorded a 66.27 per cent increase in capital inflow, compared with Q3, before Cardoso’s arrival at CBN. In Q3, capital inflow was $654.65 million. It rose to $1.09 billion in Q4.

“Alhaji Atiku will agree that the rise in capital inflow suggests massive investors’ confidence in Nigeria and the policy direction of the Tinubu administration.”

The presidential spokesman stated that when juggled with the policy options being implemented by the CBN, Atiku’s alternative of a controlled floatation of the naira was similar to the policy of former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Onanuga explained that this was the time an estimated $1.5 billion was spent monthly to defend the naira, while arbitrage or round tripping perpetrated by people close to the corridors of power went on unhindered.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nimet forecasts 3-day haziness, cloudiness across Nigeria
Next article
Naira’s Free Fall Jeopardising My Plans, Says Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Yul Edochie apologizes to church members for failing to hold service on Sunday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular actor, Yul Edochie writes an...

Bauchi police arrest 3 suspects for alleged theft

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Bauchi State,...

‘My job is the second most difficult on earth – CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Governor of the Central Bank of...

President Tinubu Won’t Resign –Information Minister Tells PDP Governors Amidst Economy Hardship

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 19,2024. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Yul Edochie apologizes to church members for failing to hold service on Sunday

Entertainment 0
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular actor, Yul Edochie writes an...

Bauchi police arrest 3 suspects for alleged theft

CrimeWatch 0
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Bauchi State,...

‘My job is the second most difficult on earth – CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso

Economy 0
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Governor of the Central Bank of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com