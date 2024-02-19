Menu
Election Views

Atiku Criticizes Tinubu’s FX Policy, Proposes Alternative Solution

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticizes President Bola Tinubu’s foreign exchange rate unification policy, citing lack of proper planning and stakeholder consultations.

In a statement on Sunday, Atiku expressed concern over the rushed implementation of the policy, which he believes failed to anticipate the negative consequences and neglected consultation with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a comprehensive FX management strategy.

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, voiced his apprehension regarding the economic direction under Tinubu’s administration, attributing it to ongoing distress and poverty of ideas.

He proposed alternative policy prescriptions, advocating for the elimination of multiple exchange rate windows and endorsing a managed-floating system to stabilize the Naira.

Atiku emphasized the need for prudent economic management, urging the government to address corruption and poorly negotiated foreign loans to restore economic stability.

He believes that if the government opens itself to sound counsel and controls internal bleedings caused by corruption and poorly negotiated foreign loans, the Nigerian economy could begin to find a footing again.

