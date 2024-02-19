Menu
Big Tech

Apple Slapped $825 Million Fine over Spotify Music Streaming Dispute

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

European Union Slaps

After a protracted investigation, the European Commission is set to levy its first fine against tech giant Apple, amounting to approximately €500 million ($825 million), for alleged breaches of EU law concerning access to its music streaming services. The fine, expected to be officially announced early next month, marks the culmination of a probe into whether Apple utilized its platform to unfairly promote its services over competitors’.

The investigation stems from allegations that Apple hindered apps from informing iPhone users about cheaper alternatives to access music subscriptions outside of its App Store, following a formal complaint by music-streaming app Spotify in 2019. The commission is expected to declare Apple’s actions as illegal, citing violations of EU rules aimed at fostering competition in the single market. As part of the ruling, Apple will be prohibited from blocking music services from directing users outside of its App Store to more cost-effective options.

This penalty represents one of the largest financial sanctions imposed by the EU on major tech companies, echoing the ongoing scrutiny faced by industry giants like Google, which has been contesting fines totaling around €8 billion over several years. While Apple has not been fined for antitrust violations by Brussels before, it incurred a €1.1 billion fine in France in 2020 for alleged anti-competitive behavior, later reduced to €372 million following an appeal.

The EU’s move against Apple underscores its commitment to regulating big tech, particularly amid the implementation of new regulations aimed at fostering competition and supporting smaller tech players. Under the Digital Markets Act, gatekeeper companies like Apple are mandated to adhere to stricter rules, including facilitating information sharing among rivals.

Despite concerns about the pace of fostering competition, Brussels has emphasized the necessity of allowing time for regulatory changes to take effect. The commission formally charged Apple in the anti-competitive probe in 2021, subsequently narrowing the scope of the investigation and dropping allegations related to the company’s in-app payment system.

In response to pressure, Apple recently announced adjustments to its iOS mobile software, App Store, and Safari browser, although Spotify criticized these measures as insufficient. Meanwhile, Brussels is engaging with Apple’s rivals regarding concerns over the company’s practices related to its Apple Pay mobile system.

While the timing of the commission’s announcement remains unspecified, it is unlikely to alter the trajectory of the antitrust investigation. Apple, with the option to appeal to EU courts, refrained from commenting on the impending ruling but reiterated its commitment to addressing concerns while promoting competition. The commission declined to provide a statement.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

