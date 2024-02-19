APC Rejects Concerns of Parallel Polling

Amidst Governorship Candidate Declaration

Following the announcement of Senator Monday Okpebholo as the APC flagbearer by the party’s State Returning Officer, Ogbuaja Stanley Uzoamaka, a dissenting group criticized Uzodimma’s role, dismissing it as merely ceremonial. However, the APC leadership affirmed its support for the results declared by the Uzodimma committee, stressing its exclusive authority in the collation process.

Felix Morka, the party’s spokesperson, emphasized that only the Governor Hope Uzodinma-Led Edo State APC Governorship Primary Election Committee has the mandate to conduct the final collation and announcement of primary election results in the state. Morka urged party members, officials, and the public to disregard any unauthorized declarations.

Despite these disputes, some APC members in Oredo Local Government Area attested to the peaceful conduct of the election. Previously, the APC had cleared twelve aspirants for the primary election, including Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who withdrew from the race just before the exercise commenced.

