4.1% Nigeria’s working-age population engaged in subsistence agriculture

4.1% of the working-age population was engaged in subsistence agriculture during Q3 2023. The informal employment rate was 92.3%, slightly down from 92.7% in Q2 2023, naija247news reports as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a rise in Nigeria’s unemployment rate during the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, reaching 5.0 percent. This marks an increase of 0.8 percent compared to the 4.2 percent recorded in Q2 2023, as outlined in the recent release of the Q3 labour force report by the NBS.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The unemployment rate, defined as the percentage of the labor force actively seeking and available for work but not employed, exhibited variations by sex and location. Among men, the unemployment rate was 4.0%, while among women, it was 6.0%. In urban areas, the rate stood at 6.0%, whereas in rural areas, it was 4.0%. Disaggregation by educational attainment revealed rates of 7.8% for those with post-secondary education, 6.3% for upper secondary education, 5.5% for lower secondary education, 4.8% for primary education, and 2.7% for those with no formal education.

The report indicated a time-related underemployment rate of 12.3% in Q3 2023, a slight increase of 0.5% from Q2 2023. Time-related underemployment refers to the share of employed individuals working less than 40 hours per week but willing and available for additional work.

The labor force participation rate among the working-age population declined to 79.5% in Q3 2023, compared to 80.4% in Q2 2023. The employment-to-population ratio was 75.6% in Q3 2023, showing a decrease of 1.5% compared to Q2 2023.

Additionally, the combined rate of unemployment and time-related underemployment (LU2) increased to 17.3% in Q3 2023 from 15.5% in Q2 2023. Self-employed individuals constituted about 87.3% of workers, with 12.7% engaged in wage employment during Q3 2023.

In terms of youth unemployment (ages 15-24), the rate rose to 8.6% in Q3 2023, a 1.4% increase from Q2 2023. The NBS classifies youth as individuals between the ages of 15 and 24.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...