Menu
Search
Subscribe
Farming & Livestocks

4.1% Nigeria’s working-age population engaged in subsistence agriculture

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

4.1% of the working-age population was engaged in subsistence agriculture during Q3 2023. The informal employment rate was 92.3%, slightly down from 92.7% in Q2 2023, naija247news reports as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a rise in Nigeria’s unemployment rate during the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, reaching 5.0 percent. This marks an increase of 0.8 percent compared to the 4.2 percent recorded in Q2 2023, as outlined in the recent release of the Q3 labour force report by the NBS.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The unemployment rate, defined as the percentage of the labor force actively seeking and available for work but not employed, exhibited variations by sex and location. Among men, the unemployment rate was 4.0%, while among women, it was 6.0%. In urban areas, the rate stood at 6.0%, whereas in rural areas, it was 4.0%. Disaggregation by educational attainment revealed rates of 7.8% for those with post-secondary education, 6.3% for upper secondary education, 5.5% for lower secondary education, 4.8% for primary education, and 2.7% for those with no formal education.

The report indicated a time-related underemployment rate of 12.3% in Q3 2023, a slight increase of 0.5% from Q2 2023. Time-related underemployment refers to the share of employed individuals working less than 40 hours per week but willing and available for additional work.

The labor force participation rate among the working-age population declined to 79.5% in Q3 2023, compared to 80.4% in Q2 2023. The employment-to-population ratio was 75.6% in Q3 2023, showing a decrease of 1.5% compared to Q2 2023.

Additionally, the combined rate of unemployment and time-related underemployment (LU2) increased to 17.3% in Q3 2023 from 15.5% in Q2 2023. Self-employed individuals constituted about 87.3% of workers, with 12.7% engaged in wage employment during Q3 2023.

In terms of youth unemployment (ages 15-24), the rate rose to 8.6% in Q3 2023, a 1.4% increase from Q2 2023. The NBS classifies youth as individuals between the ages of 15 and 24.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tragedy as lion mauls zookeeper to death in Osun
Next article
Woman delivered of baby boy at Onipan Bus Stop in Lagos
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Charly Boy, not man of integrity,sold me out for money – Eedris Abdulkareem

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has accused...

Naira Hits All-Time Low at N1,730/$ in Parallel Market

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The parallel section of the foreign exchange market witnessed...

Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Rises to 5.0% in Q3 2023

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a...

Woman delivered of baby boy at Onipan Bus Stop in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A pregnant woman on Monday was...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Charly Boy, not man of integrity,sold me out for money – Eedris Abdulkareem

Entertainment 0
February 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has accused...

Naira Hits All-Time Low at N1,730/$ in Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
The parallel section of the foreign exchange market witnessed...

Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Rises to 5.0% in Q3 2023

Data & News Analysis 0
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com