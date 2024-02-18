Menu
We Are Not Responsible For Food Crisis – Kwara Govt

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 18,2024.

The Kwara State government has faulted claims by Professor Tells Aderibigbe that the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and other governors were responsible for the food crisis in the country.

The special adviser to Kwara State governor on media, Alhaji Bashir Adigun, said Professor Aderibigbe’s recent comments on the factors igniting the food crisis in the country came to the government as a surprise.

“The good professor threw away all empirical indices pertinent for any credible academic essay and went on a voyage of fantasy to accuse state governors of causing the food crisis,” he said.

Adigun reminded the don that the food crisis is essentially a global problem and accentuated by local economic factors inherited by the current administration.

“The current food crisis started during COVID-19 and was deepened by the ill-conceived naira redesign. During the naira redesign, farmers could not get their produce to the market to sell and those that were able to get theirs to the market could not sell them.

“Many farmers became bankrupt, many could not pay back loans they took while others didn’t have the money to plant again. Most farmers or farm hands abandoned farming. Many just drifted to commercial tricycles and okadas.

As a professor, Aderibigbe is unaware that the food crisis in Nigeria is impacted by the security problems around the country and recent mass exportation of Nigeria’s food products to some neighbouring countries, there by compounding food scarcity.(www.naija247news.com)

