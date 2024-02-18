Tinubu Rejoices With Former First Lady Aisha Buhari At 53

Feb 18,2024.

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, as she clocked 53o on February 17, 2024.

The President, in a release issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, celebrated the former First Lady for her candour, unflagging principles, and discipline to commit wholeheartedly to any worthy cause regardless of the personal cost; an emphatic quality she shares with her highly esteemed husband.

President Tinubu commended Hajiya Aisha for her deeply impactful humanitarian pursuits, catering to the needs of the downtrodden and standing as a pillar and a fount of solace to those in need of hope and comfort.

The President thanked Hajiya Aisha and her family for their support and wishes them many more prosperous years ahead.(www.naija247news.com)

