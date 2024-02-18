Remi Tinubu joins African First Ladies for Gender Equality

In a powerful display of solidarity, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has joined her counterparts from across Africa to advocate for the closure of the gender gap, emphasizing that this endeavor is not just an act of charity but a matter of justice.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Tinubu underscored the critical role of education and health in societal progress, highlighting their profound impact on individual empowerment and community well-being. She addressed entrenched social norms such as early marriage and childbearing, expressing concern over obstacles like sexual violence, family health crises, and poverty that hinder girls’ education across Nigeria.

During her address at the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) in Addis Ababa, Tinubu unveiled the Federal Government’s initiative to establish nationwide Alternative High Schools for Girls, aimed at providing a second chance for those who dropped out due to various challenges.

Moreover, Tinubu emphasized the importance of combating cervical cancer, a leading cause of mortality among women, and highlighted efforts by her office and the Ministry of Health to introduce the Human Papilloma Vaccine (HPV) into the National Routine Vaccination Programme.

Echoing Tinubu’s sentiments, the First Lady of Ethiopia stressed the role of school feeding programs in curbing school dropouts and improving the standard of living for Africans.

OAFLAD’s Vice President and the First Lady of the Democratic Republic of Congo outlined the organization’s multifaceted approach to addressing women’s issues in Africa, including health, education, economic empowerment, and the eradication of gender-based violence.

Various First Ladies shared their nations’ experiences and interventions aligned with the theme of the 28th General Assembly: “Educate Her and Transform Africa: Enhancing Access to Health and Education for the 21st Century African Women and Girls.”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...