Bilateral Ties

Nigerian and Brazilian Presidents Pledge Enhanced Cooperation After Addis Ababa Summit

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria engaged in constructive discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as announced by the Presidency.

According to a statement from Tinubu’s media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu emphasized Nigeria’s economic potential and ongoing reforms to facilitate business growth. He highlighted investments in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture to ensure the welfare of Nigerian citizens and foster sustainable economic prosperity.

President Lula da Silva acknowledged the historical ties between Nigeria and Brazil and expressed determination to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the face of declining trade volumes. He emphasized the need for collaboration in various sectors, including agriculture, aviation, and industrial relations.

In response, President Tinubu affirmed Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing ties with Brazil, citing the removal of business barriers and ongoing anti-corruption efforts. He highlighted areas of mutual interest such as solid mineral exploration, agriculture, education, and healthcare, expressing readiness to collaborate for mutual benefit.

The leaders agreed on the importance of direct air links between the two countries and pledged to establish joint committees to facilitate cooperation in various fields. President Tinubu accepted President Lula da Silva’s invitation for a state visit to Brazil, underscoring their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com