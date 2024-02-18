Menu
Leaders Call for Increased Financing and Policy Strength to Combat Malnutrition Impacting Over 80 Million Children

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, February 18, 2024/ — Lesotho, alongside the African Union Commission, African Development Bank, and various partners, urges a renewed commitment to bolster nutrition for Africa’s children, aiming to reduce malnutrition and stunting by 40% by 2025.

During a high-level round table convened by the African Union and African Leaders for Nutrition Champion, it was revealed that approximately 86 million children under five suffer from malnutrition, with 63 million stunted, 10 million overweight, and three million wasted.

Heads of state, government officials, and development leaders stressed the significant developmental hurdles posed by malnutrition in Africa. They convened to address these challenges at the “African Union High-Level Round Table: Addressing Malnutrition, Catalyzing Africa’s Transformation through Enhanced Multi-sectoral Investments.”

Prime Minister Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane of Lesotho urged African Union Member States to prioritize policy and program solutions to scale up nutrition through multisector investments, emphasizing the pivotal role of leadership in tackling malnutrition.

President Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia highlighted the Seqota Declaration’s commitment to ending hunger and improving nutrition, emphasizing the African Development Bank’s support in achieving these goals.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, emphasized the urgent need for political will to reduce malnutrition and stunting in Africa by 40% by 2025, underscoring the far-reaching implications of poor nutrition on education, productivity, and economic growth.

Sierra Leone’s Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, stressed the importance of dedicated budget lines for nutrition, supported by multilateral agencies.

Minata Samate Cessouma, African Union Commissioner for Health, called for united efforts from all Member States in combating malnutrition, highlighting the critical role of political leadership and collaboration.

The round table, co-organized or supported by development partners Big Win Philanthropy, Nutrition International, and the Food and Agricultural Organization, emphasized aligning national strategic objectives with continental and global nutrition agendas.

Farayi Zimudzi, the Food and Agriculture Organisation’s Representative in Ethiopia, emphasized the economic benefits of investing in nutrition, stating that every dollar invested can yield a return of 16 dollars.

The discussions, moderated by Dr. Victor Oladokun, Senior Advisor to the President of the African Development Bank Group, reviewed progress toward achieving nutrition targets through sustained investment in nutrition.

