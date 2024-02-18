LASG Starts Enforcement Of Ban On Styrofoam

Feb 18,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Lagos State government yesterday said it would start full enforcement of the ban on usage and distribution of styrofoam food containers on Monday.

The commissioner for environment and water resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said this in a statement signed by Mr Kunle Adeshina, the director, public affairs of the ministry in Lagos.

Wahab said enforcement officers from LAGESC/KAI, Environmental Health Officials and LAWMA, police and the ministry would go after all those with styrofoams in their shops, stores or outlets and confiscate them.

He stressed that styrofoam usage had caused enough damage to the health of residents and the state of the environment for many years.

“The government is determined to encourage viable options for styrofoam containers across the metropolis,” Wahab said.

He reminded market leaders that cleanliness is next to godliness and as such they must ensure that clean environment remained a priority always.

The commissioner added that the state government was disturbed about unhealthy habits in most markets, hence the closure of some markets across the state recently.

The government derives no pleasure in closing peoples’ businesses, but some markets are in a sorry state because of the nonchalant attitude of the markets’ executives,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...