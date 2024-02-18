Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Federal Government Announces 24-hour Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Feb 18,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Federal Government has announced a 24-hour closure on the Third Mainland Bridge for Iyana Oworonshoki-Lagos Island-bound traffic from midnight on Sunday, February 18 to midnight on Monday, February 19.

Mrs Olukorede Kesha, the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, said this in a statement on Saturday night.

She said the emergency measure followed the government’s decision to fix an important section of the bridge undergoing comprehensive repairs.

She said motorists coming out of the Island and heading towards Oworonshoki would have full access to the bridge throughout the 24-hour closure.

“Notification of 24-hour Closure of Iyana-Oworonshoki – Lagos Island Bound Traffic From 12.00am on Sunday, February 18th to 12.00 am on Monday, February 19, 2024.

“The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works wishes to inform the motoring public that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will not be available for 24 hours for motorists from Iyana Oworonshoki- Lagos Island bound.

“Traffic resumes on Monday by 12.00 am on this bound.

“However, motorists coming out of the Island and heading towards Oworonshoki will have full access throughout the 24-hour closure.

“The temporary 24 hours closure of the Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele bound traffic is to enable the ministry to carry out effective repairs on an important section of the bridge,” she said.

Kesha advised motorists to use alternative routes, obey traffic regulatory officers and be patient with the government as it continued repairs on the important infrastructure.

“Consequent upon the above, Lagos Island Bound Motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes,” she said.

She listed the alternative routes to include Ojota-Ikorodu Road-Funsho Williams Avenue-Eko Bridge-Apogbon-CMS.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
PDP Governors to APC: Our States the Best in Nigeria, Sit Up or Bow Out
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

PDP Governors to APC: Our States the Best in Nigeria, Sit Up or Bow Out

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 18,2024. Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples...

Tinubu Rejoices With Former First Lady Aisha Buhari At 53

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 18,2024. President Bola Tinubu has congratulated wife of former...

LASG Starts Enforcement Of Ban On Styrofoam

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 18,2024. The Lagos State government yesterday said it would...

We Are Not Responsible For Food Crisis – Kwara Govt

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Feb 18,2024. The Kwara State government has faulted claims by...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PDP Governors to APC: Our States the Best in Nigeria, Sit Up or Bow Out

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 18,2024. Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples...

Tinubu Rejoices With Former First Lady Aisha Buhari At 53

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 18,2024. President Bola Tinubu has congratulated wife of former...

LASG Starts Enforcement Of Ban On Styrofoam

Politics & Govt News 0
Feb 18,2024. The Lagos State government yesterday said it would...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com