ECOWAS Open to Partnership with Russia, Says Commission Chairman

ADDIS ABABA (Sputnik) – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is prepared to engage in a mutually beneficial partnership with Russia, aiming to enhance the bloc’s unity and development, stated ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray.

Touray expressed optimism about potential collaboration with Russia, highlighting the opportunity to identify areas of mutual benefit. He emphasized the bloc’s commitment to seeking partnerships that foster development and unity among member states.

The announcement comes amid challenges for ECOWAS, with recent withdrawals by Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali citing dissatisfaction with the bloc’s response to terrorism and imposition of sanctions.

