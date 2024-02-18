Menu
News Analysis

AU Appoints Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu as Champion for Health

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

The African Union has designated President Bola Tinubu as the Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership.

Presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale announced this in a statement titled, ‘President Tinubu appointed as AU Champion for health.’ Ngelale revealed that President Tinubu would address participants at the ministerial executive leadership programme on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

The Commission of the African Union (Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention- Africa CDC) conveyed the appointment in a letter to Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stating that President Tinubu was selected on the recommendation of the Committee of Heads of State and Government of Africa CDC, led by Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union.

President Tinubu’s commitment to training 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide within 16 months and doubling the number of primary health facilities to over 17,000 across all local government areas over the next three years led to his appointment. In his new role, President Tinubu was invited to address the Ministerial Executive Leadership Programme (MELP) on the theme, ‘Impactful leadership in health: a whole government approach,’ scheduled for Saturday, February 17, 2024, at the Africa CDC Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, coinciding with the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government.

President Tinubu’s efforts to double health personnel enrollment capacity and establish a paid volunteer youth force of social accountability officers to monitor primary health centers’ operational functioning and financial integrity were highlighted in the statement.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele

