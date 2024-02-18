African Guarantee Fund and FSD Africa Join Forces to Boost Green SME Financing

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 15, 2024/ — The African Guarantee Fund (AGF) and FSD Africa have inked a strategic Cooperation Agreement to bolster the growth of Green SMEs in Africa by providing essential financial support, technical assistance, and capacity building.

The partnership aims to advance sustainable development by developing financial products, offering partial credit guarantees for bonds and funds raised for SMEs, and conducting capacity-building events. By supporting Green SMEs, the collaboration seeks to reduce CO2 emissions and promote environmental preservation while fostering economic growth and creating employment opportunities, particularly for youth and women.

Mark Napier, CEO of FSD Africa, emphasized the significance of the partnership in promoting sustainable economic development and facilitating access to affordable long-term funds for Green SMEs. Jules Ngankam, AGF Group CEO, highlighted AGF’s commitment to fostering a green economic transformation by providing financial institutions with fundraising guarantees and extending credit guarantees to lenders, thus enhancing credit accessibility for Green SMEs.

The collaboration will also offer technical assistance on green financing initiatives to key stakeholders, including governments, financial institutions, and Green SMEs, to build their capacity in sustainable financing.

