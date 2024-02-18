Africa Leads World’s 20 Fastest-Growing Economies in 2024, Says AfDB

Africa Leads World’s 20 Fastest-Growing Economies in 2024, Says African Development Bank

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, February 18, 2024/ — The African Development Bank Group reveals that eleven of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024 are in Africa, according to its latest Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook (MEO) report.

Africa’s real GDP growth is forecasted to average 3.8% in 2024 and 4.2% in 2025, surpassing the projected global averages. Despite global challenges, Africa remains the second-fastest-growing region after Asia.

Top-performing African countries include Niger (11.2%), Senegal (8.2%), Libya (7.9%), Rwanda (7.2%), and Cote d’Ivoire (6.8%), among others.

Bank Group President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina calls for increased financing and policy interventions to sustain Africa’s growth momentum amidst global and regional risks.

The report highlights cautious optimism, stressing the importance of addressing rising geopolitical tensions and implementing fiscal consolidation measures to safeguard against economic shocks.

Key recommendations include investing in human capital, accelerating economic diversification, and pursuing strategic industrial policies to drive sustainable growth across the continent.

