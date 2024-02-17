Terrorists again kill seven, abduct 20 in Zamfara

February 17, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than seven people have been killed, while about 20 others were abducted by terrorists in an evening attack on Nasarawa Godel, in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Thursday.

Naija247news gathered that the terrorists came in Toyota Hilux vans unlike the usual motorcycles.

According to Tukur Yusuf, a resident of the area, “We have seven bodies as at the last count. Several others were seriously wounded.

“Most of the abducted victims are women. The whole community has been thrown into confusion.”

The terrorists, said to be from Gwaska Dankarami, stormed the community around 6 pm in three Hilux vans and went straight towards the exit of the community.

“It was part of their deceptive plans. When we saw them drive towards Kasheshi Kura, our neighbouring village, most of us thought the terrorists were going to attack the other village,” he said.

He said they circled through the outside route and began shooting sporadically when most of the vigilante members in the area had gone out to help Kasheshi Kura.

Another resident, who simply gave his name as Mubarak, said his childhood friend was killed during the attack.

“It’s barbaric how criminals will just come into a town and start shooting people. They operated for three hours without anyone to protect us,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, the police spokesperson in Zamfara State, Yazid Abubakar could not be reached for comments as he didn’t respond to an SMS sent to him on the attack.

The northern part of Zamfara State, which shares boundaries with Katsina, Sokoto and Niger Republic, is facing renewed terrorists’ attacks.

Recall that in the last few days, the terrorists have killed 13 people, including two police officers, and abducted about 40 people in separate attacks in Kaura Namoda and Zurmi areas.

Two soldiers and a mobile police officer were also killed when the terrorists attacked a military camp in Dauran, also in the area.(www.naija247news.com).

