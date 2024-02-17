Niger Imposes Airspace Restriction on Nigerian Flights Amid Geopolitical Shifts

In a notable geopolitical development, Niger has imposed airspace restrictions, barring Nigerian flights to or from Nigeria. This decision was communicated through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by Niger’s airspace management authority. The circular clarified that the restriction doesn’t apply to commercial flights merely passing over Nigerien airspace without landing. It further emphasized the necessity for ADB-B or Radar transponders to remain active during flights within Niger’s airspace.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The NOTAM explicitly stated that Niger’s airspace is open for all national and international commercial flights, except those involving Nigeria. However, military, operational, and other special flights remain restricted, requiring prior authorization from competent authorities. The directive has implications for both Niger and Nigeria, with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency confirming the reciprocal nature of the restriction.

This geopolitical development aligns with the broader context of ECOWAS dynamics. Recently, Mali formally announced its withdrawal from the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS). This decision follows the collaborative move in December 2023, where Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger decided to forge a confederation independent of ECOWAS. The geopolitical landscape in the West African region is witnessing shifts and realignments, with nations asserting their autonomy and pursuing new geopolitical affiliations.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...