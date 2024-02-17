Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

Lassa Fever Kills 10 In Ebonyi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

February 17, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ebonyi State Government has confirmed 10 persons dead while 15 others were infected following an outbreak of Lassa Fever in seven local government areas of the State.

Confirming the incident, the Disease Surveillance Notification Officer, State Ministry of Health, Mr. Orogwu Sampson, said that the cases occurred between January 4 and February 16, 2024.

He noted that within the one-month period, “25 people were infected including 2 healthcare workers with 10 deaths.

Orogwu said that last year, the State recorded 53 cases while 36 people lost their lives, adding that the disease cuts across all ages.

He maintained that out of the 25 confirmed cases,16 people were men while nine people were women.

“Those who died include a pregnant woman, two children, men and women.

“The Local Government Areas affected include Onicha, Ikwo, Ezza North, Ebonyi, Izzi, Ohaukwu and Abakaliki with Hausa quarters and Nkaliki residential areas recording the highest number of cases.

“Other LGAs that have not recorded any case so far may be because they have not reported not that it doesn’t exist there,” he explained.

He said that the treatment is free and urged people to go for early detection, early presentation and treatment to avoid further loss of lives.

In his reaction, the State Epidemiologist, Dr. Ogbonna Nwambeke, said that the State Government was partnering with World Health Organisation (WHO), Breakthrough Action Nigeria, United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), among others, to mitigate the menace.

He called for provision of logistics to increase surveillance and community engagement against the risk factors.

Dr. Nwambeke advised people to stop bush burning, avoid eating rats and touching the surfaces an infected person has touched as well as maintain a high level of personal and environmental hygiene like covering their food and utensils properly.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Visually Impaired Nigerians Celebrate FCMB’s Inclusiveness
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Visually Impaired Nigerians Celebrate FCMB’s Inclusiveness

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. This year, First City Monument Bank...

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops...

Terrorists again kill seven, abduct 20 in Zamfara

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than seven people have...

Nigerian Breweries records N106bn loss in 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
February 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Breweries Plc has recorded a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Visually Impaired Nigerians Celebrate FCMB’s Inclusiveness

Companies & Markets 0
February 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. This year, First City Monument Bank...

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week

Security News 0
February 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops...

Terrorists again kill seven, abduct 20 in Zamfara

Security News 0
February 17, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than seven people have...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com