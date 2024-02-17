Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Court Orders AGF To Re-Open Prosecution Of Dele Giwa’s Killers

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja has ordered the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to re-open the investigation and prosecution of those who murdered the founder of Newswatch Magazine, Dele Giwa, in 1986.
Delivering judgment, Justice Ekwo held the AGF was under obligation to prosecute and penalize killers of media practitioners in the country.
Mister Dele Giwa was murdered on October 19, 1986, in his Lagos office through a letter bomb.
Apart from Dele Giwa, the court ordered that the killings of other journalists in the discharge of their lawful duties must be investigated and perpetrators brought to book in line with the provisions of the law.
Justice Ekwo also ordered the Federal Government to ensure adequate protection and safety of the lives of journalists as enshrined in sections 33, 39 of the Constitution and Articles 4 and 9 of the African Charters on Human and Peoples Rights
The Incorporated Trustees of Media Rights Agenda, MRA, had sued the AGF before the court for the enforcement of fundamental rights of media practitioners to safety as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution and African Charters on Human Rights.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Top UN Court Rejects South Africa’s Request For More Gaza Measures
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Top UN Court Rejects South Africa’s Request For More Gaza Measures

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
The UN’s top court Friday rejected South Africa’s request...

BUA Foods Surpasses ₦5 Trillion Market Cap With 74% Income Growth

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
" In a noteworthy development within Nigeria's food sector,...

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Forge Confederation Plans Post-ECOWAS Exit

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Amid Multipolar Geopolitical Shifts In a dramatic geopolitical move, Burkina...

Niger Imposes Airspace Restriction on Nigerian Flights Amid Geopolitical Shifts

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
In a notable geopolitical development, Niger has imposed airspace...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Top UN Court Rejects South Africa’s Request For More Gaza Measures

Geopolitics 0
The UN’s top court Friday rejected South Africa’s request...

BUA Foods Surpasses ₦5 Trillion Market Cap With 74% Income Growth

Financials 0
" In a noteworthy development within Nigeria's food sector,...

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Forge Confederation Plans Post-ECOWAS Exit

Geopolitics 0
Amid Multipolar Geopolitical Shifts In a dramatic geopolitical move, Burkina...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com