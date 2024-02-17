Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Forge Confederation Plans Post-ECOWAS Exit

Amid Multipolar Geopolitical Shifts

In a dramatic geopolitical move, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have reaffirmed their commitment to creating a confederation, just weeks after their departure from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Mali’s Foreign Minister made the announcement, signaling a significant shift in regional alliances since December 2023.

The confederation aims to strengthen political ties, including the abolition of the CFA Franc. However, this move has encountered resistance from ECOWAS, raising concerns about potential regional instability.

The three nations, united by shared political values, now face a complex path as they navigate independent regiona

l cooperation outside the traditional West African bloc.

