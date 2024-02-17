BUA Foods Surpasses ₦5 Trillion Market Cap With 74% Income Growth

”

In a noteworthy development within Nigeria’s food sector, BUA Foods has emerged as a key player, boasting a market capitalization exceeding ₦5 trillion ($3.3 billion). The company has reported an impressive 74% growth in overall income, reaching ₦728 billion, propelled by expanded production capacity.

BUA Foods has demonstrated significant strides across its business divisions, particularly in flour and pasta production, contributing substantially to revenue increases. The company’s commitment to food security has distinguished it in Nigeria’s dynamic food sector, positioning it as a vital participant with a remarkable market presence.

Despite the challenging market conditions, BUA Foods has sustained its operations and secured a prominent position in Africa’s largest market. The company achieved a 30% annual growth rate since 2021, primarily attributed to its increased production capacity.

The reported operating profit expanded from ₦79 billion to ₦213 billion between 2021 and 2023, reflecting robust operational performance. Profit before tax surged to ₦252 billion, compared to ₦102 billion in the previous year. Profit after tax witnessed a notable increase from ₦69 billion to ₦111 billion, highlighting effective cost management strategies.

Total assets also exhibited substantial growth, rising from ₦59 billion in 2021 to ₦734 billion in 2023, underscoring BUA Foods’ strengthened financial position and operational scale.

BUA Foods has experienced a surge in share prices, climbing from ₦40 to ₦320, securing its position as the 5th largest listed entity on the NGX by market capitalization.

The company’s various business divisions, including Flour and Pasta, have witnessed remarkable growth in production capacity, translating into significant revenue increases. Flour recorded an outstanding 152% surge, while Pasta achieved a notable 54% growth in 2023 compared to the previous year.

As BUA Foods charts its course towards sustained success, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Foods, expresses confidence in the company’s ability to navigate future growth and expansion. With a solid foundation and a clear vision guiding its path, BUA Foods aims to leverage emerging opportunities, delivering sustained value for the foreseeable future.

